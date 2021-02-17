“Jalchenyuk and I drove all night in a storm …”

Cedric Baguette loves hockey. So much so, that it traveled 1,325 km between Ottawa and Raleigh to quickly make its debut with hurricanes on Monday.

On Saturday noon, Quebec learned that senators had swapped Alex Galchniuk for Ryan Dsingel. Their next destination: Carolina.

For Paquette, it was out of the question to miss a small portion of his new lineup.

“Car trip was then the simpler option,” the former Blainville-Boisbriand Armada was first released in an interview with JiC.

“I hadn’t played for days and couldn’t wait to jump on the ice.”

Paquette admits that the hours after the deal was announced were a bit tumultuous.

“I was in Winnipeg when I learned about the exchange. I traveled with the Senator’s team to Toronto. After that, Galchenyuk and I headed to Ottawa in a snowstorm in the middle of the night. We arrived in Ottawa at 3 am.

Then I slept for a few hours. When I got up, I packed, then at 10 AM I left for Raleigh. It must have taken 12 hours to get there. “

“A very strange start to the season”

Cedric Paquette admitted that he was just as happy getting into the rally as leaving Ottawa. For Québécois, the context was far from apt for “Senses.”

Ottawan is currently ranked last in the NHL’s overall standings with a poor 4-12-1 record and the striker has often been disqualified for strange reasons.

“It was a very strange start to the season for me, very different from what I had imagined. I wasn’t expecting an exchange, but you can’t say I’m not happy with that. In Ottawa, it seemed to me easy to get out of coaching the coaches. It’s good to be in a team that wants you.” .

