The Capitol Assault Investigation | Donald Trump tries to stop former advisers from testifying

(Washington) Donald Trump has asked four former advisers not to cooperate with the parliamentary committee investigating the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill by supporters of the former president, US media reported Thursday.

Former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former security advisor Kashyap Patel, former social media director Dan Scavino and ex-consultant Steve Bannon received a letter from the billionaire’s Republican attorney advising them not to respond to the committee’s subpoena. , according to Washington Post The Politico website.

Donald Trump’s legal team advances in letters that his archives and communications are protected by the executive branch’s powers to keep certain information confidential, or by attorney-client professional secrecy.

The House of Representatives Committee of Inquiry ordered the four men to provide it with documents and testify before it to determine whether the Trump administration’s actions encouraged a group of the former president’s supporters to storm Congress and stop certifying Joe Biden’s statement. Presidential victory on January 6.

Ambiguity remains over the legal possibility that Donald Trump could invoke this professional privilege or professional secrecy to prevent his former advisers from testifying.

The current administration has indicated that it will partially declassify the Trump-era records to help the investigation run smoothly.

His attempt to stop him could in any case force the commission to take legal action to enforce the subpoenas, which would slow down the investigation.

“Former President continues to try to block subpoenas,” Democratic Representative and Commissioner-elect Adam Schiff wrote on Twitter.

“This time, witnesses who broke the law should consider the possibility of criminal prosecution,” he warned.

Americans deserve answers. We will make sure we get them. ”