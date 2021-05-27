The CFIB welcomes a lower employer contribution rate for 2022

MONTREAL, May 27, 2021 / CNW Telbec / – The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) welcomes the planned reduction in the average contribution rate to the Occupational Health and Safety Fund (FSST). Compared to 2021, it will decrease by $ 0.10 to settle at $ 1.67. The CFIB emphasizes the good management and prudent evaluation made by the National Center for the Social Sciences (CNESST) to arrive at this decision.

“For Quebec entrepreneurs, this is good news, especially since what they are asking the government to do first is tackle the tax burden to help them get back on their feet again.” François Vincent, Quebec Vice President at CFIB explains: “Quebec is still where you are. It has the highest payroll taxes in Canada. ”

In this regard, CFIB says the low tax burden on SMEs is beneficial both for those who remain vulnerable to the pandemic and for those suffering the impact of labor shortages. It therefore encourages the Government of Quebec to create a tax environment more conducive to business growth.

For more information, you can refer to the CFIB Report titled Payroll taxes: an obstacle to the growth and competitiveness of SMEs.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is the largest confederation of small and medium businesses in the country, with 95,000 members across all industries and regions. It aims to increase the chances of success of small and medium-sized companies by defending their interests with governments, providing them with personal resources and providing them with exclusive savings. Visiting fcei.ca To know more.

Source: Canadian Federation of Independent Business

For more information: Wissal Al-Alawi, Press Officer, FCEI, Al-Cell. : 514817-0228, [email protected]

