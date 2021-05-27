Season 2 of “Feel Good” – release date, cast, plot and trailer – L’Observateur de Troyes

Mae Martin’s semi-autobiographical comedy Feel Good is back for a second broadcast on Netflix. We follow the relational setbacks of fictional May and ex-girlfriend George (Charlotte Richie).

Co-written by the Canadian comedian, the new season will see the two face their pasts, but will the path of true love be seamless?

Here’s everything we know about Feel Good Season 2 …

I feel good about when the second season is shown

The six-part season 2 of Feel Good will air on Netflix beginning Friday, June 4. The first season, which originally aired on Channel 4 in the UK, is also available.

What is the plot?

In the new series, Mae, a recovering addict, returns to Canada and is in a state of rehabilitation after her relapse in the previous series. Meanwhile in UK Teacher George is still trying her best to move forward. But while they are drawn back into each other’s lives, can they reconnect?

We left them in a mysterious place. And we join them in an equally mysterious place, with May in Canada and George at home, and we don’t know if May will ever come back. “They’re not sure they’re together and this is our journey,” says Martin, who was nominated for a BAFTA award for the first season.

“Every person in May and George’s life told them that they were toxic and should not be together. But they feel this magnetic force towards each other. So they try to figure out how they can be together in a healthy way.”

“I think they’re a little older, and their fears are different,” adds Richie, the ghost star and graduate of Call the Midwife. “I think they have to know who they are as individuals. We feel that they really have to find what they need.”

The Feel Good Season 2 crew

Along with Martin and Richie, the new series sees the return of legendary buddy Lisa Kudrow and Adrian Lockes (The Crown, London’s elites) as Linda and Malcolm, May’s parents.

“It was nice to see Lisa again, without the stress of the first meeting. I really felt like I was seeing a friend again and we kept in touch,” Martin says. “She’s so smart and it was nice to hear her deal with the world and the pandemic. She’s really aware of so many different things that we all feel in awe of them, I think.”

Meanwhile, Pippa Haywood (bodyguard) returns as Felicity, George’s mother, and Anthony Head (Buffy) joins the cast as her father, George Snr.

“I found it exciting to meet George’s father,” Richie says. “I find the relationship between George and his parents heartbreaking, and there is a lot of sad separation.” “His father is crazy, but he’s believable. Anthony was great in the role.”

Comedian Phil Berger and Jack Barry are also reprising their roles as Sponsor, George’s gorgeous roommate in the room, and Jack, May’s companion. Other new faces include Rizzle Kicks’ Jordan Stevens as Elliott, George’s co-worker, rapper Eve as Audrey, May’s advisor John Ross Boy (The Big Bang Theory) as Scott, and longtime friend Eleanor Matsuura (The Walking Dead) in Donna, and Broadway star. Marisha Wallace as Marsha.

What else do we know about Feel Good 2?

Although part of the series was filmed in Canada, everything was filmed in the UK.

“We shot at a lake in Surrey and there was a lot of composites in English fields! But we also shot a house in Oxford,” Martin explains. “When I was eight years old, for a year, I lived in Oxford and, oddly enough, about By chance, this house was directly across from the family home of my childhood friend who still lives there. So I went to ring their doorbell and talked to them. It was really great. “

Will the feeling of happiness return?

No, this is the last comedy series, but May Martin was thrilled with the reaction to the first series and the ability to make a strong conclusion.

“I felt like a tidal wave of incredibly thoughtful responses from all demographics, which is all one could hope for. What mattered most were the reactions of addicts who found the movie helpful. Martin says: I’ve had fun conversations with people.”

We always knew we wanted to have two seasons and it was really satisfying to be able to get out of it and be like, ‘I did my best for my story.’ I cannot overestimate what Feel Good means to me. It was really rewarding to be able to star in the way I always envisioned as a kid and to be able to explore painful and personal things, it was so rewarding with all of these people supporting me in a very sure environment. “