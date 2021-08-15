The course combines science and indigenous knowledge at the University of Alberta

The course is entitled Indigenous peoples and technological sciences It was created by Kim TallBear, Associate Professor in the School of Indigenous Studies at the University of Alberta.

Ms. Talbert, who also holds the Canada Research Chair in Indigenous Peoples, Technology and Environmental Sciences, recognizes the perception that Western science and Aboriginal knowledge are two separate things.

We also examine how mainstream science has excluded indigenous peoples or used our communities, lands, and cultures as targets for research without really considering whether the questions it asks or the methods it uses might be unethical. , says Talbert.

Students are also asked to question the difference between true inclusion, reconciliation, and decolonization. According to Ms. Talbert, these words are often used interchangeably without really understanding their meaning.

According to her, the question goes beyond just noticing it We can’t all coexist .

She explains that reconciliation requires education and a change in the perception and behavior of non-indigenous Canadians toward Aboriginal people.

The course follows the enthusiastic reception he received Indigenous people in Canada, a free online history course offered by the university, saw enrollment rates soar after unmarked graves were discovered at former boarding schools.

The professor says it was important to offer this course because indigenous communities often do not trust Western scientists and engineers.

She cites the current debate over wildfires to illustrate how the unique practices of indigenous peoples were once overlooked. However, many scholars today, allies of the indigenous peoples, point out the flaws of this approach.

The indigenous people have known how to manage these lands for thousands of years. We didn’t listen to it, all these fires were out of control. Quote from:Kim Talbert, Associate Professor in the School of Indigenous Studies at the University of Alberta

She adds that in her field of human genetics research, indigenous peoples have been used as experimental subjects without their knowledge and consent.

The course was introduced this winter and will be offered each semester at the University of Alberta.

With information from Kashama Fida Mahatram