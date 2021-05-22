The crossover beta will come next week

If you’ve been waiting patiently for Destiny 2 to include crossplay soon, you’ll be glad to know that we’re almost done. Bungie A. Beta for intersection With Unique missions Highlight Vanguard strikes ; This will be a beta version It can be accessed from May 25-27 according to Blog post.

Although not entirely overlapping, it does indicate that the long-awaited feature is still in development to be rolled out later this year. Bungie will use the data they receive from this beta to continue developing Destiny 2’s crossover game, and improve it further for the final release.

The beta version will open, which means anyone can play the game and join the beta version on the supported platforms (PlayStation, Xbox, Steam, and Stadia). Cooler: Anyone who participates in this beta and completes three missions from Vanguard Strikes will receive the Crusader Star Logo as a gift.

However, let’s remember again that this is a beta, and that not all cross-play features will be available. Unfortunately, players will not be able to add friends or form teams for example; However, this will be possible when the final crossover is implemented via a future update.

Of course, this isn’t the first glimpse of cross-play that Destiny fans have gotten, as a bug activated it several months before its alleged release, before it was deactivated. Bungie plans to launch Destiny 2’s crossplay this fall alongside the game’s 15th season.

Florian Marquez is a freelance writer for IGN France.