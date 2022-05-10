Forza Horizon 6: Playground Games is already recruiting for the next racing game

While that Forza Horizon 5 It only came out last November, so playground games Already thinking about the next installment of the open world arcade racing game franchise. It wouldn’t really be surprising if the studio wasn’t already so sophisticated mytha RPG ambitious and Maybe too complicated for him.

But playground games He doesn’t seem to want to waste time, he just posted Job offerAnd The studio is already recruiting a level designer To join the next development team Horizon Forza. good, playground games It has resources with 350 employees, even if Gavin Raeburn, director and co-founder of the studio He left it last year.

The show still points to the future level designer You will be involved in the pre-production of the game, So Forza Horizon 6 is only in its early stages of developmentAt least we already know it exists. Players prefer Play Can depend on simulation Next Forza Motorsport from turn 10Expected at an unknown dateH. Racing games, like the last FH5will be included in game arcadeSubscription costs €29.99 for three months.

Read also: Forza Horizon 5 Test: Mexico, the land of perfection