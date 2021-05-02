The curfew slows down the hunting of wild turkeys

Usually, hunters arrive on the ground before dawn to surprise the animals.

Usually we come from the dark. Turkeys don’t see us. We will stand near them. In this way, we can deal with them more easily Hunter Jonathan Bojoin explains.

It is very difficult because we are too late. Our chances of success are lower. Quote from:Michelle Roy, wild turkey hunter

Throughout May, anglers have the option to harvest one male or female turkey. The fall hunt was also added last year due to the increase in the number of turkeys. Then a male and a female can be killed. Last year, fishermen harvested more than 1,500 head of livestock in the eastern suburbs.

According to biologist Anaïs Gasse, climate change may explain the increase in the number of turkeys.

Our springs are often dry, they are not very cold allowing the chicks to develop well after a mild winter also with little snow, and turkeys can scratch and go to eat more easily under the snow. When it is less colder, there is a lower mortality rate , Explains a biologist at the Department of Forests, Wildlife and Parks.

Turkeys not loved by farmers

The increasing presence of turkeys in Istry causes a lot of headache for farmers. A monster that likes to be scratched for its food is causing havoc in some fields.

Farmers are happy when we bring out a few of them. They are damaging corn fields in India. There are many silage fabric covers. They will perform the grids well and the silage will be lost Michael Roy explains.

Biologist in MultifunctionalDepartment of Forests, Wildlife and Parks He admits that imposing a curfew could lead to a decrease in the number of catches this year and some consequences for farmers. Nevertheless, she says she believes in the creativity of hunters to adapt.

I am not under the impression that if there was a drop, it would be too big, because the winters were relatively short and so there are a lot of possibilities for hunters to hunt. Biologist Ana Gass Gasse argues.

She thinks the hunt scheduled for this fall, when the curfew is no longer in effect, could make up for a more difficult season this spring.

With information from Jean Ariel