The Czechs won their first Olympic match in their history

Czech Republic hockey players celebrated their Olympic debut in style by winning their opening match in Beijing. They defeated the Chinese 3-1 at Wukesong Sports Center on Thursday.

Teresa Radova opened the scoring in the first half, defeating Tia Chan.

Denisa Krizova followed her compatriot’s lead shortly after the start of the second half. She skillfully ran the ball between the pads of the Chinese goalkeeper.

The Czechs showed they were great in the second set. Photo: Getty Images / Harry How

Still in second place, a penalty kick allowed the Czechs to advance to China. With a long but powerful shot, Hannah Miller found the upper right corner of the net.

The only goal for the Chinese team was scored by Hannah Miller. Photo: Getty Images / Harry How

Mikaela Bigzlova succeeded in expanding the difference with the Czechs in the third game. She pushed alone in front of the Chinese goalkeeper to make the score 3-1.

The attacking charge of the Czechs is clearly reflected in the penalty shootout. They are out of 36 attempts against 14 for the Chinese.

And the Chinese goalkeeper hit 36 ​​shots on goal during the match. Photo: Getty Images / Harry How

Interesting fact: Many members of the Chinese national team are from Canada. This is the case of goalkeeper Tia Chan and the team’s only goal in the first game, Hannah Miller.