Twitter Adds Warning to Chrystia Freeland’s Tweet | Canada elections 2021

The video posted by Ms Freeland, who holds the titles of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister in Justin Trudeau’s government, shows Irene O’Toole answering a question about privatizing the health care system during the race for the leadership of the Conservative Party, in July 2020.

The 35-second sequence was split in French and English, to truncate Mr. O’Toole’s response. The president supports private sector involvement in improving the health system, but insists on the need to maintain universal access.

That last part, however, is not in the excerpt shared by Ms. Freeland.

Justin Trudeau also shared the video on Twitter on Sunday, sparking attacks on the Conservative Party leader over his vision of Canada’s healthcare system.

In the evening, Twitter added a notice to the tweet, indicating that it was Manipulated media . Twitter Canada said via email that tweets tagged in this way have limited visibility and are not recommended by the algorithm.

Conservatives quickly denounced this tactic. On Monday, Erin O’Toole accused liberals of spreading misinformation and To import an American style of politics In the countryside. Which is very disappointing, […] is that Mr Trudeau is dividing and misleading Canadians on a daily basis said the chef.

Let me be clear: I am 100% in favor of our public and global order. It is a strength for our country. […] This is why our plan proposes an additional $60 billion to support it. Quote from:Erin O’Toole, Leader of the Conservative Party

Conservative lawyers are also calling on the Federal Elections Commissioner, Yves Cote, to open an investigation, believing the video violates Section 481(1). (A new window) of the Canadian Elections Act on misleading publications.

LPC does not agree with Twitter’s decision

The Liberals defended themselves by claiming that Mr. O’Toole’s entire response – which can be seen in the 12th minute of this video (A new window) – It was also posted on Ms. Freeland’s Twitter account.

The Liberal Party said in a statement that Erin O’Toole’s comments in favor of a for-profit private healthcare system speak for themselves. The Twitter post included both the full response and a summary of Mr. O’Toole’s comments. This summary correctly reflects Mr. O’Toole’s full answer.

We do not agree with Twitter’s decision and have asked them for clarification. We will let Canadians judge for themselves what Mr. O’Toole said , we added on the liberal side.

At a press conference Monday morning, Justin Trudeau avoided commenting on Twitter’s decision. Instead, he preferred to repeat his attack on the Conservative Party leader.

What is important in all of this, he said, is that Mr. O’Toole has made it clear that he supports a two-tiered healthcare system. The video has been released in full and I encourage all Canadians to watch what Mr. O’Toole thinks about our healthcare system.

Like the Conservative Party, the New Democratic Party has also accused the Liberal Party of participating fake news .

It is the complete opposite of what one should do. On social media, we see a lot of hate messages being shared to radicalize people. Therefore, it is important to have strong mechanisms and bills in place to block this type of misinformation. President Jagmeet Singh said.

Confusing to see the ruling party do exactly what we need to end , he added.

With information from CBC