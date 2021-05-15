The data that might come from the Desjardins theft: “failed investigations” versus credibility undermined

The fate of Matthew Juncas, who allegedly bought the data that could have come from the theft in Desjardins, is now in the hands of the disciplinary committee of the Organisme d’autoréglementation du courtage immobilier du Québec (OACIQ). The complaining party questioned the credibility of the accused’s testimony. His lawyer said, “Both investigations were unsuccessful.”

On Friday, the committee took up the case under supervision after hearing each party’s arguments. The Quebec broker is the target of two complaints, one of which is for purchasing a potential client list that contains confidential data, such as revolving credit and mortgage balance.

Matthew Junkas would have paid about $ 90,000 for information on “150,000 to 200,000” people. He admitted during his testimony that he bought this list from Jean-Loup to Julier Maas, another suspect.

In her pleading on Friday, the complainant’s lawyer, Mr. A.e Isabel Martel pleaded that Matthew Junkas, as a mediator, should have questioned the “source of the information” and ensured that the people who found themselves on these lists agreed.

She claimed that “the broker who buys this type of information encourages the sale of these illegal listings. It is the phenomenon of supply and demand.”

Me Isabel Martel also noted that during his testimony, Matteo Joncas revealed that he had demanded a list of potential clients who had mortgages specifically with Desjardins. However, this information has not been reported to OACIQ inspectors.

His goal when we read his statement […]It is that you have clients. She said, “It saves time and money to be more efficient.”

It also pointed to sanctions imposed in recent months on other brokers who have acquired client lists with sensitive data, including Marc Olivier Tanguy and François Bellaregon-Bouchard.

For his part, Matteo Joncas’ lawyer, M.e Olivier Desjardins replied that there is no evidence that the data comes from the theft at Desjardins. He also questioned the “confidentiality” aspect of some information, saying that much of it was available on the sites.

According to M.e Olivier Desjardins, the two OACIQ surveys were “failures”. He claims investigators conducted their investigation using “tunnel vision” that Matteo Joncas was guilty.

As for the issue of the consent of the persons present on the sold lists, Al-Sayed said.e Olivier Desjardins believes that it is “the duty” of the seller, not the buyer, to verify that all persons appearing in these documents have agreed to the sharing of their data.

OACIQ’s second complaint against Matthew Joncas targets a potential conflict of interest between his roles at his real estate brokerage and within his loan company.

The complainant argued that Matteo Joncas could not act as a mortgage broker and lender for the same customer. She also expressed her lack of cooperation during this investigation by presenting only 11 of the 22 files that had been requested by the client.

The commission expects to make its decision on whether or not Matteo Joncas is guilty in the coming weeks. If found guilty, he will have a hearing on his sentence.