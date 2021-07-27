Rogers Communications: consolidates its position in the Okanagan and expands in British Columbia

Rogers’ 5G network is present in more than 250 communities living in cities, rural and remote areas of the county

Canada’s first 5G smart city and new Kelowna hub for customer solutions pop up with Okanagan Investment

Kelowna, British Columbia, July 5, 2021 – Rogers Communications announced today that it has connected more than 250 communities in British Columbia to the country’s most reliable 5G network.1. This $16 million investment includes nine new Rogers cell phone towers installed last year in the Okanagan region, providing the nation’s largest 5G wireless network.2 In Kelowna, West Kelowna, Beachland, Penticton, Lake Country and Osoyoos.

5G comes to life

Last year, Rogers launched Canada’s first 5G smart urban transportation technology pilot project in partnership with the University of British Columbia (UBC) and the city of Kelowna. Car and pedestrian traffic increased in Kelowna as its population grew. As part of the 5G Smart City Pilot project, secure sensor technology powered by Rogers’ 5G network has been installed at busy intersections and the Queensway Bus Hub to provide real-time traffic data, cyclists and pedestrians. This data is passed to researchers in Kelowna and the University of British Columbia, who use it to find ways to improve safety and develop technology to immediately deploy emergency vehicles when sensors detect a collision.

“We can be immediately informed of impending accidents between vehicles and pedestrians, and make the decision to no longer allow right-turning at red lights at certain intersections or to install more signs for pedestrians,” says Andreas Bohm, Director of Smart Cities.

In the future, this data will allow real-time interventions. This might, for example, turn traffic lights green to allow first responders to quickly reach an emergency site or clear traffic after a hockey game at Prospera Place. The pilot project is part of a national investment in research and development of approximately $20 million by Rogers in collaboration with strategic partnerships established with leading Canadian institutions, including UBC, University of Waterloo, Communitech, and Ryerson University, to develop and commercialize 5G use cases and applications.

community investment

In 2020, Rogers announced the virtual opening of the The new BC Customer Solution Center in the Landmark IV building in downtown Kelowna. As a precaution against COVID-19, all assigned team members are working remotely. Rogers proudly honors its commitment to providing employment opportunities to the local communities it serves, including Kelowna, through an active process of recruiting and hiring members of nearby Indigenous communities, including Westbank First Nation.

Landmark IV also houses Heritage Space Downey and Njak, a unique meeting place designed by Indigenous artists from the Okanagan region, whose mission is to spread awareness and understanding of Indigenous art, history and culture to teams, clients and community members.

“Throughout this experience, I have been impressed by the high value Rogers places in recognizing Indigenous communities in the Okanagan and promoting their greater representation in the workplace,” said Janice Mooney, Westbank First Nation Employment Coordinator.

