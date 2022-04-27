The demolition of the Anacolor factory has begun

The city purchased the land from the factory in 2019 following an agreement between the paint company and the Citizens Committee. The Regroupement pour la qualité de l’air de Cap-Rouge has settled a class action lawsuit against Anacolor for the closure of the Cap-Rouge plant on October 1, 2019. The city now intends to develop the land.

The demolished portion posed a structural risk and the city had to secure it. The rest of the building is safe and will be demolished when the city decides to replace the project. Quebec City spokesman David O’Brien said in an email to Radio Canada.

Remember that at the moment, the city has not yet identified a specific project on this land. A planning process is being developed with the aim of enhancing the site .

Factory closed Photo: Radio Canada / Courtesy

Citizen’s environment

The city intends to make the site a place that showcases the banks of the Cap-Rouge River. Some buildings were also mentioned.

The possibilities of housing, social housing or affordable housing and a community center are part of the thinking, but everything is still being analyzed. No schedule or budget has been established at this time. says the speaker.

When the project is decided, consultations will be held with residents.