The digital program for cognitive health takes root in Charlevoix

Thanks to the first collaboration between Living Lab Charlevoix, led by the Head of Innovation and Research in Emergency Medicine, and Lucilab, a Quebec company with a societal mission, children of Charlevoix aged 45 to 70 can create an account for free in the web app.

Based on science, the Luci program aims to promote the adoption of healthy lifestyle habits recognized for their positive impact on brain health.

Luci focuses on three factors that protect cognitive health: physical activity, healthy eating, and mental stimulation. According to demographic data, the average age of Charlevois residents is about 10 years older than that of the province as a whole.

“The trend of aging populations is severely affecting rural areas. There is a great need for solutions aimed at enhancing the physical and cognitive health of adults and older adults in the regions,” says Dr. Richard Fleet, emergency physician, psychologist and founder of Living Lab Charlevoix.

By collaborating with Lucilab, Living Lab Charlevoix aims in particular to measure user appreciation of Luci’s software and assess the feasibility of implementing such a digital solution through its network of public, semi-public and community partners.

“Charlevois is distinguished by its creativity, openness and commitment. In my opinion, this is a perfect set to test an innovation like Lucy.”

Even today, disparities persist regarding access to health care and services between rural and urban areas. For example, Canadian patients treated in rural hospitals are estimated to be 20% more likely to die from stroke than patients treated in urban hospitals, and trauma patients in rural Quebec have a mortality rate 3.4 times higher than their citizen counterparts in major centers .