The Drunk Birds trailer has finally been revealed

It is finally possible to watch the trailer for the movie drunk birdsDirected by Ivan Gerbovich, which will premiere on September 13 at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Leah Carrier

Journalism

To see it in theaters, it will be necessary to wait until October 15. But patience can see a prophecy, revealed Tuesday by Films Opale and micro_scope.

Written by Ivan Gerbovich (Romeo Eleven) and Sarah Mashara who is also the Director of Photography, drunk birds Stars Mexican actor Jorge Antonio Guerrero, Oscar winner Rome , and local comedians Helen Florent, Claude Legault and Maren Johnson.

Image provided by OPALE and MICRO_SCOPE films movie poster drunk birds Divan Gerbovich

The Montreal director’s second feature film follows Willy, a young seasonal worker on the Pecot farm, near Montreal, who takes him on his quest to find Marlena, his lost love, on a journey between Mexico and Canada.

drunk birds It will be presented for the first time at TIFF in the platform category, which rewards films of “great artistic value”. Its prize is awarded by an international jury.