Chinese phone maker Vivo launches its latest 5G smartphones in Saudi Arabia

An employee displays a new smartphone to visitors during the launch of its new Vivo product in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, September 26, 2022. Chinese phone maker Vivo unveiled two 5G smartphones in Riyadh on Monday. During the launch of new products in the Kingdom, Vivo introduced the latest additions to its V series of 5G smartphones: V25 and V25 Pro, which offer superior imaging. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese phone maker Vivo unveiled two 5G smartphones in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Monday.

In the first offline launch of new products in the Kingdom, Vivo showcased the latest additions to its V series of 5G smartphones: V25 and V25 Pro, which offer superior imaging.

The V25 and V25 Pro also come with a new Vlog Movie feature that enhances the shooting experience with video templates and tutorials to guide users on how to shoot in different scenarios.

Over the past three years, Vivo has expanded into nine regional markets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, said Simon Ho, General Manager of Vivo in Saudi Arabia, becoming the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand. region.

It added that by the end of 2021, Vivo recorded sales growth of 239% year-on-year in the UAE and 272% in Saudi Arabia.