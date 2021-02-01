The FAU-G rating drops as PUBG Mobile Audience blows up the game: Report

A representative picture nbsp

the main points The “Indian PUBG” or FAU-G rating was a huge hit on Google Play The FAU-G rated Google Play Store 4.5 stars at launch

Since it is unlikely that the Indian government will revoke the ban on PUBG Mobile or PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS, the rating for “Indian PUBG” or FAU-G has succeeded. Apparently, PUBG Mobile fans have left 1-star reviews on the official Google Play Store for FAU-G in what is known as an explosion of reviews, the media reported.

The FAU-G Google Play Store rating was 4.5 stars at launch, but is now down to 3.4. This usually happens to draw attention to an issue with the game or the game developer, according to a report from IGN India.

Earlier last week, FAU-G surpassed five million downloads from Google Play Store and has become one of the best gaming apps on the Google Play Store.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology was not satisfied with responses on how user data was processed and collected.

Earlier in December, KRAFTON Inc. South Korean owner of PUBG Corporation, and creator of PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG), Anish Aravind as the new country manager for India, indicating that the game could see the light in the country.

Aravind has previously worked with game giants like Tencent and Zynga and has over 15 years of experience.

RTI’s responses from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) revealed earlier that PUBG Corporation – a subsidiary of KRAFTON Corporation in South Korea, had been denied permission to relaunch a modified version of the popular PUBG Mobile game in the country.