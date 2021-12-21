Below is a list of compatible iPhones, many models will be denied update

iOS 16 will be published in the fall of 2022. Several months before Apple’s first contacts, a leak has removed the veil from the list of compatible iPhones. Unfortunately, the update will skip several models.

Like every year, Apple has spread New update for his operating system Mobile in early last fall. authorized iOS 15This update brought a bunch of new features, such as a revised interface for Safari or the ability to share a conversation or group FaceTime via a link.

Best of all, the update kept devices launched several years ago, such as the iPhone 6S, alive. In fact, All iPhones already compatible with iOS 14 are able to upgrade to iOS 15. This year, the Silicon Valley giant didn’t put any smartphone on the side.

iPhone iOS 16 Compatible List

Unfortunately this will not be the case next year. According to information obtained by iPhoneSoft, a specialized French media company, the iOS 16 update will not be Not compatible with many iPhone models It was marketed several years ago. The site claims to have obtained this information from a developer at Apple.

In total, 3 iPhone models will not be able to install iOS 16, which are iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the first iPhone SE. The update will also not be offered on 4 iPad models: iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, iPad 5, and iPad Pro from 2015.

Obviously, we invite you to take this information in hindsight. The media has already shared the list of iPhone compatible with iOS which turned out to be false after the official presentation. However, at the moment it is impossible to verify the information on the site. Anyway, find out below the list of iOS 16 compatible iPhone announced by iPhoneSoft:

It is true that Apple will present What’s new in iOS 16 at WWDC 2022, its annual developer block, coming in June 2022. We’ll tell you more as soon as possible on iOS 16. Pending more information, feel free to give your opinion in the comments below.

