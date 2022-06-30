The fifth and final season of Stranger Things

The last part was divided into two parts: the first part will air from May 27, and the second, from May 1.Verse July.

The creators of the popular series, brothers Matt and Ross Dover, have posted a message to their fans on the Netflix blog. Seven years ago, we crafted the whole story of Weird things They wrote.

According to them, they expected at the time that four or five chapters would be needed to tell the story they had satisfactorily envisioned.

There are many interesting stories to be told in the world Weird things : New plots, new adventures, and completely unexpected new heroes the Dover brothers continued in their letter.

But before that, we hope you’ll be with us to wrap up the story of an incredible little girl named Eleven, her brave companions, a fallen police chief, a stubborn mother, a small town named Hawkins, and an alternate dimension known as The Upside Down.

Nostalgia for the 80s

premiering on netflix july 2016, Weird things It quickly established itself as a staple of contemporary popular culture.

The series particularly captivated Gen X fans with its focus on ’80s nostalgia.

An impressive collection of cinematic references of this decade has been included in the world Weird thingssuch as Steven Spielberg’s adventure films, John Carpenter’s horror films, adaptations of Stephen King novels or John Hughes comedies.