The fifth season of The Crown is filming this summer

Filming the next season of the hit series the crown Netflix will start next July with a series of new actors, the specialized site announced Wednesday diverse.

Simon Chabot

Journalism

The improvement in the health situation in the UK has enabled the production team and technicians to prepare for the start of filming, which will take place primarily at Elstree Studios in North London.

It is actress Imelda Staunton who will play Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and penultimate season of the series, which tells the story of the life of the British monarchy since the 1940s. Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet) In the skin of Princess Diana and Dominic West to the skin of Prince Charles. Leslie Manville will play Princess Margaret.

The fifth season will focus on the 1990s, a turbulent period for the royal family, including the tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997. The sixth and final season will cover a period that extends into the early 2000s. Spouses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who has been talked about so much for a few years, will not be part of the series created by Peter Morgan.