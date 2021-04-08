Anthony Auclair passes to Texas

Although there are still some technical aspects to deal with, Anthony Auclair will officially be a member of the Houston Texas squad in the coming days, after his first four seasons in the NFL with the Tampa Bay Pirates.

This news came from journalist Aaron Wilson Houston Chronicle, At night from Tuesday to Wednesday.

However, at the moment, the contractual arrangement is only at the informal stage.

As is the case before any contract is signed, details must be worked out before the team conducts the formal transaction.

It is reasonable to think that Auclair would have to undergo a physical examination first, as with any treatment. Hence, the fact that he is currently in Quebec may delay the announcement by a few days.

While it is rare for a contract to fail at this point, it is still a necessary step in the hiring process.

For now, neither O’Clear nor his agent Sasha Gafami will comment. The same goes for Texas.

Auclair, 27, played the first four seasons of his pirate costume, with whom he won the Super Bowl in February. Recognized as one of the good hurdles in office, he’s also got 10 passes for 84 yards so far.

Last year, as a restricted free agent, Auclair extended his association with Buccaneers with a one-year contract for 1.25 million.

Last season, Auclair saw his playing time drastically cut back due to an ankle injury that caused him to miss six matches. When he returned to the game, he was disqualified for two matches. This was also the case during the qualifiers.

Although Auclair took the hit as a good soldier without making waves, he never went into hiding to say that he felt ripe for a growing role at this point in his career.

A great place to take it

This airless time, he chose a new environment where he should have had more play time in attack.

In Houston, Auclair will find himself alongside players at his center such as Jordan Akins, Cahal Waring, Ryan Ezo, Pharaoh Brown and Paul Kissenberry. All lots, except for Warring, are subject to next season contract only.

It’s clearly not the dominant tight final group as it is in Tampa.

Different environment

So Auclair moves from a team that is among the most dangerous in the ring to another team that has to struggle on the ground. Texas made a large number of appointments during the holiday season, most of them minor. In the next draft, they won’t have a choice until the third round.

Among the changes made by new general manager Nick Casereo, the addition of full-back Mark Ingram Jr. and Philip Lindsey indicates that Texas, which since the end of the season has been affected by the Cold War between mediators Deshawn Watson and the team’s staff, has turned firmly towards the game on the ground.

So Auclair must see, on the rocks, a lot of ground.

It remains to be seen if he will get more chances in the aerial match.

