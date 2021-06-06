The first heat wave of the summer | Environment Canada warns: ‘We must prepare’

The first heat wave of the year is expected in the southwest of the county from Sunday, leading some municipalities to expect beaches to open. In Montreal, the epicenter of this wave, the city council is calling on residents of the capital to be vigilant.

Leah Carrier

Journalism

Environment Canada published a special weather report on Saturday to warn affected residents of the heat wave. “You have to prepare for the heat,” warns meteorologist Maja Rabijk.

Starting Sunday, a “mass of hot, humid air” will sweep across the southwest of the county, from Pontiac to Estre, and from Morrissey to Vaudrell Solange.

Temperatures above 30°C are expected, with a feeling of up to 39°C.

Monday will be the hottest day, especially in Greater Montreal, where the temperature will be around 40. The next few nights will also be hot, with temperatures no lower than 20 degrees Celsius.

The temperature should tend toward seasonal standards overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday. In Montreal, we’ll have to wait until Wednesday morning.

according to mI Rabike, this heat wave is not abnormal this season. However, the summer may be “hotter than usual” in the southwest of the province. In the rest of Quebec, we are announcing a summer similar to the previous summer.

Beach opening early

In anticipation of the heat wave, the municipality of Gatineau has advanced the opening of its beaches, in order to provide places to cool off for its residents. Thus, the beaches of Mousset and Cedars Park, which were scheduled to open on June 19, will be exceptionally open next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we read in a press release issued by the city.

In Montreal, the vast majority of outdoor pools and wading pools must remain open according to the usual schedule, which is June 19. However, the city ensures that it takes all necessary precautions to protect its residents.

“In anticipation of the oppressive heat situation expected in the next few days, Montreal, through its Civil Protection Center, is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating actions with neighborhoods in order to put in place the necessary measures to provide it to residents meant to refresh themselves,” company spokeswoman Melanie Ghani noted via mail. mail.

She remembers that procedures may vary in different neighborhoods and invites residents to “stay informed of the various communications from the city on this topic.”

Recommendations

During extreme heat, “your health or that of your loved ones can rapidly deteriorate,” warns Environment Canada. To protect yourself during a heat wave, it is recommended to drink six to eight glasses of water a day and, if possible, spend at least two hours a day in an air-conditioned or cool place. It is also advisable to reduce physical exertion and refresh yourself regularly, with a wet towel or by taking a shower or bath.

Finally, Environment Canada suggests that care should be taken to follow the news of those close to them, especially those at risk and those living alone.