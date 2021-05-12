The first match for Finn Jesse Lelonen

There are no bets in the match for the Canadian, who is squeezed into fourth place in the Northern Division. For their part, the Oilers are guaranteed to finish second. The Canadian will face Toronto Maple Leaves in the first round of qualifiers, while the Oilers will face the Winnipeg Jets.

Like Ylönen, defender Xavier Ouellet from Laval Rocket, who defeated the Toronto Marlies 4-2, was called up on Tuesday night.

Forwards Tyler Toffoli, Josh Anderson and Erik Stahl will be disqualified in favor of Yellowin, Alex Bilzel and Michael Frolick. In defense, Joel Edmondson and Jeff Petrie will be granted leave. Ole and Eric Gustafsson will take them back to the Blue Line.

Kayden Primo will make their fourth start on goal this season, and Charlie Lindgren will be his assistant. So Jake Allen won’t have to wear his leggings.

As I said, we had players playing despite the injuries. Forward, in defense, in front of goals, we take the opportunity to give them another day off. Quote from:Dominic Ducharme, Interim Coach, The Canadians

Behind the seat, too

Assistant coach Alexander Burrows will also enjoy an evening of rest and will be replaced behind the bench by goalkeeping director Sean Burke. Ducharme said Burroughs had been suffering from flu-like symptoms and had been given leave of absence as a precaution.

Ylönen was a second round pick for Canadiens in 2018, taking 35th overall. He has nine goals and eight assists in 26 games with Al-Rocketer this season.

Owlet has already played in five prisoner matches this season. It was kept out of the score sheet. He has three goals and made one in 16 matches with the Rocket.

At Camp Oilers, Mike Smith will be in the network. Striker Kyle Torres will replace Keeler Yamamoto.

Edmonton is chasing their seventh straight win at the Crossroads, which will be the Oilers’ first win in 34 years.