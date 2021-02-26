The gender of the Monsieur Patate brand toy will no longer be determined

(New York) The “Monsieur Potato” brand, a cult toy from the Hasbro group, has disappeared: the manufacturer announced Thursday that it is marketing a non-gender potato family, even if it then insists that the gender-determined toys are themselves. It will remain the same, only the trademark and the logo lose the “master” attribute.

France Media

These games appeared in 1952 and appeared in the film series Toy storyAmong the essentials for American families.

From a plastic potato shape, the kids are asked to create characters by adding features like eyes – with shaped eyebrows for Madame Patate, for example – a mouth, with a lipstick for Madame – a mustache for the master, shoes with heels or not, etc. .

In its first press release published on its website on Thursday, Hasbro said that it now wants to “make sure everyone feels welcome in the world of potato heads by officially abandoning the brand and slogan“ Mister Potato Head. ”With the intention of“ promoting gender equality and inclusion. ” .

But it was replaced by another, shorter press release, stating that “the symbolic figures of the Master and the Lady.I am The potato will not disappear, “without specifying which form it will keep.

The new text also removed any mention of inclusion or gender equality, simply saying it was about “celebrating the faces of different families.”

A spokesperson for the group was contacted and did not respond to AFP requests for clarification of the reasons for the changes.

In recent years, playmakers have repeatedly developed traditional toys – starting with dolls – in response to denunciations of sexist, racist, or encouraging stereotypes of traditional “beauty” canons.

“Mixed” games, aimed at avoiding male or female role stereotypes, have multiplied, in particular.

Mattel, the creator of Barbie dolls, was at the forefront, especially with her collection “The Creative World,” dolls with an 8-10 year old body and short hair.