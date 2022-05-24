The Government of Canada is investing in restoring fish and wildlife habitats on Toronto’s waterfront

Today on the occasion of Earth dayJulie Dabrosin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Minister of Environment and Climate Change, with Paula Fletcheranavar counselor 14 of TorontoDanforth and member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of the Environmental Conservation Agency Toronto and the region, on progress in restoring fish and wildlife habitats in the urban community in Torontofunded $202,998 for the Great Lakes Conservation Initiative.

To date, three common tern nesting platforms have been built and installed in Tommy Thompson Park and on the islands Toronto. Additionally, a custom beaver deflector is designed to mitigate dam building activity. As part of this project, the Nature Conservancy in Toronto The area will also monitor the fish community, protect turtle nests, manage Phragmites (an invasive species) and stimulate community participation. This work will enhance recovery actions in the Greater Montreal area of ​​interest. Toronto.

This project is one of 32 projects to benefit from a total envelope of $3.1 million over three years, as part of the Great Lakes Protection Initiative announced by the Minister of Environment and Climate Change in December 2021. These projects will advance the priorities of the Great Lakes region, including restoring the Great Lakes region. Areas of interest, prevent toxic and harmful algae, strengthen cooperation with indigenous peoples and the public.

quotes

“While we’re celebrating Earth daywe reiterate the commitment of the government Canada To protect the Great Lakes region, including progress actions to restore water quality and ecosystem health in the Great Lakes region Toronto, so that future generations can continue to benefit from these resources. By supporting local projects, we continue to make progress in implementing the commitments we have made Canada in the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement. »

– Julie Dabrosin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Natural Resources and Minister of Environment and Climate Change

quick Facts

The Great Lakes region contains approximately 20% of 100% of the planet’s surface fresh water reserves.

Project funding for 2021-2022 comes from the Great Lakes Protection Initiative. government investment Canada The initiative, which amounts to $44.84 million over five years, comes from the $70.6 million envelope earmarked for freshwater protection in the 2017 budget.

Through the Great Lakes Protection Initiative, the government Canada It funds local projects focused on restoring water quality and ecosystem health in the most degraded basin sites, called areas of interest.

It funds local projects focused on restoring water quality and ecosystem health in the most degraded basin sites, called areas of interest. Since 1989, the environment and climate change Canada Financing more than 1250 restoration projects in areas of interest, implemented in cooperation with community partners.

