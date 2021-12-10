The Government of Canada welcomes the Auditor General’s report on protecting the Canadian food system

COVID-19Domestic Policy, CFG

Ottawa, ON, 9 dc. 2021 / CNW / – Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude BeboMinister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Joyce MurrayMinister of Northern Affairs. Daniel VandalToday, the following statement was issued in response to the Auditor General’s report on safeguarding the Canadian food system:

We welcome the Auditor General’s report on safeguarding the Canadian food system. We understand the importance of conclusions and accept recommendations.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government Canada He works tirelessly to protect the health and well-being of Canadians. As we faced disruptions in food manufacturing and production, and unemployment and lost wages increased the risks of food insecurity, we took swift and decisive action to protect the country’s food supply. Canada.

The Auditor General’s report highlights the cooperation required to protect and enhance the country’s food supply. Canada. As the report notes, we have built on a solid foundation of existing programs and mechanisms to quickly create new emergency food programs, and we have engaged extensively with stakeholders across the agri-food sector.

To ensure Canadians have consistent access to food, we have implemented programs to address issues in the food supply chain, from processing to waste management. We have put in place measures to ensure the safety of workers, we have provided money for food insecure people to get food, we have prevented good food from going to waste, and we have increased funding to bring back food and drink. Residents of isolated northern communities. The government has also supported innovative projects at the local level to ensure that individuals and families have access to healthy and affordable food in their communities.

Diets are essential to the health and well-being of Canadians and to the strength of our economy. We are committed to working at all levels of government and with stakeholders to better plan and prepare for future crises that could affect the food system.

Government Canada Committed to demonstrating fairness, accountability and performance measurement in program design and implementation. We also recognize the importance of collecting and reporting data on GBA Plus goals and sustainable development in government initiatives, to ensure that we meet the needs of diverse groups of Canadians and that we meet the needs of diverse groups of Canadians. Taking into account the social, economic and environmental dimensions of sustainable development.

As we move forward with our efforts to strengthen the food supply chain, we will benefit from the valuable lessons we have learned from the pandemic. We will continue to work together, so that everyone who lives in Canada have adequate amounts of safe, nutritious and culturally diverse foods; And that the Canadian food system is resilient and innovative, and that it preserves our environment and sustains our economy.

