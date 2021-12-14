The green light for the guild at Club Med Québec Charlevoix

The court’s decision determines that all employees of the resort now represented by Local 106 of the Teamsters Union, Except for office workers and animation personnel .

In a call with Radio Canada, Club Med PR declined to comment on the news. However, they pointed out that Several other villages belong to Club Med Around the world unions employees.

It appears that no contact has been made yet between the employer and the Teamsters. Employees must first select their union representatives, and then prioritize potential demands.

The workers will embark on a process over the next few days, weeks and months, where they will discuss among themselves what they want , points to Stéphane Lacroix, Director of Communications at Teamsters of Canada union.

« After that, all this will be discussed at the negotiating table with the employer. » – Quote from Stéphane Lacroix, Director of Communications, Teamsters of Canada

Stéphane Lacroix, Director of Communications and Public Relations, Teamsters Canada (Quebec) Photo: Radio Canada

I am convinced that our organization will be able to negotiate an excellent first contract for them It adds without specifying a schedule.

balance of power

Mr. Lacroix admits it Sometimes people misunderstand collective agreements . But he said it is beneficial for both the employee and the employer.

Once the employment contract has been negotiated and ratified by the workers, there is no longer any ambiguity. We know exactly where we’re going , He said.

Mr Lacroix says Club Med Quebec Charlevoix employees will be better defended by belonging to a union That if they do it individually .

« Especially since in 2021 there is a balance of power being created for workers. We are short on manpower, so they decided to put the odds in their favor and join the Teamsters. » – Quote from Stéphane Lacroix, Director of Communications, Teamsters of Canada

Teamsters Local 106 is already well known in the area. It is she who represents, in particular, the workers of the hotel and resort Le Germain Charlevoix, in Baie-Saint-Paul.

Club Med Quebec Charlevoix opened on November 29 before officially opening on December 3.