The Greens are in the lead in Germany’s voting intentions

(Berlin) The German Green Party is ahead of voting intentions within five months of the legislative elections and beating the conservatives from Angela Merkel, Deutschland Trend reported to ARD, one of the references in the polls, published on Thursday.

France Media

With 26% of voting intentions, ecologists lead 3 points over the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian ally from CSU who showed a drop of 4 points in just one month, according to this monthly poll by Infratest Dimap for their first public television channel.

This is the first time in nearly two years (July 2019) that the CDU is no longer in the lead in voting intentions calculated by this scale, one of the main references in political polls.

Recent polls conducted by other institutes have already shown such a trend as the CDU is mired in difficulties and struggled to agree on the name of a candidate for chancellery and potential successor to Angela Merkel as prime minister.

They finally decide to send CDU president Armin Laschet into the fight, but the Germans currently prefer Analina Burbock, the chancellor’s Green Party candidate recently appointed by the Greens.

Thus, if the counsel was appointed by direct universal suffrage, 28% of those questioned would vote for this 40-year-old attorney, a member since 2013 and co-chair of the Green Party.

Only 21% of them had voted Armin Laschet, the 60-year-old leader of North Rhine-Westphalia.

In the face of disagreements within the CDU, the environmentalists, despite being children of terrible former politics, showed the discipline and coherence in choosing their candidate, and the two co-chairs internally agreed between them.

Environmental concerns, especially regarding the climate, are also keen on the Germans.

In the same poll, the Social Democratic Party secured 14% of voting intentions, two points ahead of the far-right Alternative Party.

In Germany, the chancellor is elected by the Bundestag deputies after the parliamentary elections.