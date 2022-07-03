The hacked Tesla Model S can reach 347 km / h

A Canadian company has managed to release the Tesla Model S so that the 100% electric sedan can reach a top speed of 347 km / h. embarrassed.

Tesla cars are rugged efficiency cars for products designed to accommodate a family (two SUVs, two sedans with far from compact dimensions). The American manufacturer unrivaledly masters its technologies, which allows it to deliver amazing acceleration and top speeds. the worst ? Performance is limited, like this article fromElectric Posted June 30th. Where we found out was that the Model S was capable of 347 km/h – unheard of for a 100% electric series car (Rimak Nevera advertised at 412 km/h).

This impressive performance is due to Canadian company Ingenext, which developed a module to overcome Tesla’s software limitations to get the most out of the three engines installed in the Model S Plaid. On paper, the luxury sedan is actually capable of exceeding 300 km/h (or 200 mph). But when it launched, it was guaranteed 163 mph (262 km/h), then 175 mph (282 km/h) thanks to Circuit mode (it will be paired with a specific brake set).

View Tesla Model S Plaid // Source: youtube capture

Almost 350 km/h on board a Tesla Model S.

Other than some software tweaks, Ingenext didn’t do much for the Model S Plaid. The company just installed strong brakes (to stop the car…) and shock-resistant tires (Michelin designed for motorsports). In short, there is no aerodynamic evolution, which makes the achievement even more exciting.

To be able to reach 347 km / h, Ingenext had to fill a runway at Trois-Rivieres Airport, which is about three kilometers long. This distance was necessary to conduct the test: it took two kilometers to display 347 km / h on the screen of the car, while being able to ensure sufficient deceleration. Note that Ingenext wanted to exceed 300 km/h on several occasions, but was short on space each time. In other words, don’t do this at home.

The Tesla Model S can compete with some of the fastest heat cars, even if some are still far away – like the McLaren F1 (386.46 km/h), the Koenigsegg Agera RS (445.79 km/h) or the Bugatti Chiron SuperSport 300+ (489 km) / hour). But here we are talking about supercars designed to push the limits of performance, and there are by no means models that we can often encounter on our roads. Incidentally, this performance proves that Tesla didn’t lie: Its Model S Plaid can exceed 200 mph (322 km/h).