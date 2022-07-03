Dunes and other movies to watch for free outdoors this summer in Montreal

7 July dunes The ball will open at the outdoor cinema evenings, which will take place in the Parc des Compagnons, in the east of the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighborhood.

On July 14, 21 and 28, this time the audience will be able to (re)discover French films megaBy Eric Toledano and Olivier Nacache – Whom do we owe it untouchablesAnd the Antoinette in Sevena comedy starring the sparkling Laure Calamy, who is known to have played in it call my agent, And the crazyby Jean-Marc Vallee.

Thus, the event wants to honor the Quebec filmmaker who died last Christmas, as well as the actor Michel Coty, who retired from public life in April.

French-language films with Ciné-Quartier

Ciné-Quartier also has movie screenings until September 8th in Greater Montreal. My name is BushraJosephine Bacon’s documentary, will be presented on July 14 at Verchères, The Family Film Nikola’s Little Treasure It will be shown on July 29th, at 9pm, in Verdun, and Nürburgon 3 August in L’Île-des-Sœurs.

Actor Vincent Guillaume Otis in “Nürburg” by Maxime Giroud Photo: Entract Films

Also note that children (and adults) will be able to watch the animated movie Felix and the treasure of Murga On August 19, at L’Île-des-Sœurs, that musical documentary like a wavesupported by Jean-Marc Vallee and awarded at the last Quebec Cinema Gala, summer will end on September 8th in Verchères.

The entire program is available online (A new window) .

Italian cinema in the spotlight at Little Italy

Notice for Italian movie fans: Ciné-Parc Dante returns every Wednesday, from July 16 to August 31, at Dante Park, in Little Italy.

July 6 Sola Geostra It will take movie buffs on a journey through Puglia, and Tropa family, in Abruzzo on July 13. Also worth noting is the comedy show Kanagli Vicki On July 20, from the blockbuster great silence August 10 and d“Inyoa documentary about the great film music composer Ennio Morricone, on August 24.

The works will be translated into French or English.

The beginning of the widget. Skip the widget? end of the piece. Back to top widget?

rear windowFrom Hitchcock to Lashin Channel

Beginning July 17, Noir au Canal returns to the banks of the Lachine Canal; This will be the sixth year of the Police Film Festival. rear windowDirected by legend Alfred Hitchcock in 1954, it will open the ball, starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly.

Other movie titles that will be showing by August 21 will be announced at a later time on the festival’s website. (A new window) .

James Stewart in a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s “Rear Window” Photo: Paramount Pictures

More than 60 documentaries in 21 parks

Like every year, Cinéma sous les étoiles will let you fill in documentaries. Many films will be presented at premieres in Canada or Quebec, such as Robin Bank A Catalan activist who extracted 500,000 euros from banks to fund social projects and denounced the banking system (21 July in Molson Park) or even Eatnameamet – Our Silent Struggleawarded in Finland and showing the struggle of the Sami people against assimilation and colonialism by the Finnish authorities (July 14 in Delorme Park and July 22 in Tolhurst Park), and There is no god nor master, which traces the history of anarchism. Episodes 3 and 4 of this documentary will be available respectively on August 16 in Médéric-Martin Park (Ville-Marie) and August 17 in Dézéry Square (Hochelaga).

Cinéma sous les étoiles will also organize make-up sessions for Singlewhich focuses on three teenagers forced to seek refuge in Canada without their parents, in the presence of director Paul Tom, on July 22, in Gary Park, and I raise myself, July 12, in Pelican Park. This Hugo Latulipe documentary chronicles the creation of a collective theatrical work.

To find out more, visit the Cinéma sous les étoiles website. (A new window) .

Cinemania Festival settles in the gardens

Finally, Cinemania 11 will present shows in 9 parks in Montreal this summer. The July pick has only been revealed for now. It mainly consists of walking on waterAïssa Maïga (July 14 in Molson Park),reviewby Catherine Terrain (July 2 at Théâtre de Verdure, in the Parc La Fontaine), or evenlost illusionsa film directed by Xavier Giannoli that won several Cesars this year (July 28, at Théâtre de Verdure).

Additional information is published on the Cinemania . website (A new window) .