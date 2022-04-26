A 4,500-year-old stone statue was discovered in Gaza

The archaeological authorities in the Palestinian sector announced, on Monday, the discovery of a stone statue of more than 4,500 years old depicting the face of an ancient goddess in the southern Gaza Strip.

• Read also: A treasure from the Roman era … discovered by Al Ghurair

• Read also: Pictures | Remains of a princely banquet found in Sorrell Tracy

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities of the Hamas movement in Gaza said that the statue, carved from limestone and its length is 22 centimeters, was found by a farmer working on his land in Khan Yunis. Its length is 22 centimeters.

Jamal Abu Reda, the official in charge of antiquities at the ministry, said in a statement that the statue represents the Canaanite goddess Anat, who was the goddess of love and beauty.

Abu Rida indicated that it was discovered on what is considered a “overland trade route for several civilizations” living in the current Gaza Strip.

In February, workers at a construction site in northern Gaza unearthed 31 Roman-era tombs dating back to the first century.

The findings are the latest in Gaza, where tourist visits to archaeological sites have been restricted since the blockade imposed by Israel following the Hamas takeover in 2007.

Israel and Egypt, the two countries bordering the Gaza Strip where some 2.3 million Palestinians live, impose severe restrictions on entry and exit to and from the Palestinian territories.

In January, Hamas reopened a 5th-century Byzantine church after years of restoration work, with support from foreign donors.