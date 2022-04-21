President of Mar-a-Lago and the future of the Republicans

Several Republican candidates are seeking the former president’s support for the November elections, but Trump has only one interest at heart: his own.

He lost the popular vote twice. He received two votes for accountability. Its incompetence has led to hundreds of thousands of avoidable deaths during the pandemic. He caused his party to lose the Senate. Despite the unfavorable opinion of Joe Biden, polls indicate that he will lose a hypothetical presidential showdown.

Despite everything, Donald Trump dominates the Republican Party, the nomination for 2024 is practically guaranteed to him and his club in Florida has become the nerve center of the party, with Republican candidates jostling for support. president “.

Tammany Hall and the Dali Machine

American history buffs will have recognized the parallels to Tammany Hall’s New York Democrat machine. Until the 1960s, legendary figures, such as William “Boss” Tweed in the mid-1800s, would make the party rain or shine. As a former resident of Chicago, I should also mention the Mayor Daley (father) machine, which brought John F. Kennedy many voters who were said to be well past retirement age.

Whether one desires to become a city councillor or president, a blessing” president was necessary. We find a similar dynamic today with the procession of candidates following one another in the wedding suite of the Mar-A-Lago Club, re-equipped at the GOP headquarters.

One interest in mind

So far, Trump has officially endorsed 103 candidates for governor and Congress, as well as many candidates for strategic secondary positions, including in the state and local governments that will run the 2024 elections.

Some Republicans are reluctant to take an oath of allegiance to Trump, fearing he could become a drag in the general election. Although Trump distributes his financial endorsements sparingly, publicity regarding his endorsements helps raise money from the partisan base.

For Trump, this support serves three purposes. First, the vision helps him raise money for himself. Then, these courtiers fuel the myth of massive fraud in the 2020 election by professing belief in the “big lie”. Finally, Trump also endorses candidates who will win with or without his help, to polish his image as a winner.

MAGA cult continues

This is a parade of respected candidates.” president Confirms what we already know: Lincoln’s former party has become a cult of Donald Trump.

The statements of Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, confirm this. In November, Republicans will have no legislative program. Their only ambition is to prevent everything. McConnell meant that the Republican majority in the Senate would strip Joe Biden of his constitutional powers to appoint a Supreme Court justice if he had the opportunity in 2023.

The specter of the events of January 6, 2021 and the criminal prosecution still hangs over Donald Trump, but president de Mar-A-Lago still dreams of fighting against Democrats in 2024 and no Republican can stop him.