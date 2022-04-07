The iPads of 2024 could switch to OLED

More and more evidence suggests that despite mixed rumors, iPads will eventually switch to OLED display technology. This thing will be accomplished by 2024 as some industrial preparations suggest.

The IPAD Will they switch to OLED? The The question is asked For months, but often contradictory rumors have so far prevented us from seeing clearly. A whole host of clues now allow us to believe it. It seems that things are already being prepared from an industrial point of view, to allow tablets to do soan Apple to switch to OLED panels by 2024. This is what the specialized site claims 9to5Macwhich combines information we already have with new items reported by electricity.

Often well-versed when it comes to industrial and information-related supply chain issues, Korean media reported today that Chinese manufacturer BOE has also begun preparing its production lines for a new generation of OLED displays, designed specifically for future iPads. Its production will be ready to stream by the end of 2024.

Samsung, LG and BOE Three Packed for Future iPads…

BOE will be the third supplier of OLED displays to Apple, which already has Samsung Display and LG Display. Samsung has started A few months ago, a new type of OLED technology was developed that is supposed to allow for better longevity while doubling the maximum illumination of the panels. It will also be ready to sell these new tablets to Apple by 2024.

For its part, LG recently revealed that it is doubling production of OLED screens at its factory dedicated to advanced display solutions. This increase in production would particularly relate to screen sizes that match the usual diagonals of iPads.

In the meantime, the third man, BOE, will present, “Production capacity 15000 piles per monthThis will be large-scale production inside its factory in Chengdu, central China. Interestingly, the media also reports that some of these OLED panels will also be used for future MacBook models.

To follow us, we invite you to Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles and files and watch the latest videos on YouTube.