The Joyce Ichkan family reunion process is almost complete

Squeeze around $ 4,000 to complete this fundraising campaign launched by Chantal Chartrand, Inoue of Uashat mak Mani-utenam.

Influenced by the drama the Echaquan family is going through, she takes this initiative on the Go Fund Me platform to support Mrs. Echaquan’s children and her husband. Donations are ongoing It says, even if the campaign passes through some blanks.

The accumulated sum has stagnated for several days, but Ms Chartrand is not losing hope. Donations come from all over the world: Australia and South America She explained. Until then, it’s between $ 5 and $ 500.

Feeling fully invested in this mission, Mrs. Chartrand makes it an honor to respond to the people who contribute. Some tell me their own stories, their own dramas. There are also people from the hospital sector participating. They apologize for the problems in the health system She continues.

Mrs. Chartrand also wants to explain to people how much to use this pot. These are long-term investments. The father was also able to access the funds right away, and the children did the same. The idea is that they are not missing anything. However, this money will not be used to pay attorneys’ fees. as you say.

In consultation with Carol Dubey, Ms Chartrand agreed not to close the group until the goal was reached.

Ms Chartrand, still affected by the tragedy that befell the Ichkoyne family, called on the government to combat the systemic racism that still persists in the region.