The Vegas Golden Knights cut their losing streak to five Thursday night, but not without consequences.

Their heart was blocked by Jack Eichel’s right-handed shot late in the second half, then retreated to the locker room and never came back for the match after that.

“He’s not back, so obviously that’s not good,” coach Peter Debor said. It will be evaluated and we will know more soon.

If his injury is serious, Eshel will join a dispensary that already has among its clients Mark Stone, Max Pasuritti, Riley Smith, Alec Martinez and Robin Lehner.

It was Nicholas Roy who saw his playing time increase in the No.9’s absence, and his coach DeBoer rewarded him by scoring the winning goal with a skillful trick into the net.

William Carlson closed the books by scoring an empty net goal to make the score 5-3, the final score. In his case, that was his first goal since February 8, a 15-game drought.

This victory relieved the Golden Knights who had begun to fall back in the rankings. The victory allows them to reclaim last place giving them access to the playoffs in the West, which they temporarily lost early in the evening with the Stars win.

For their part, the Panthers will have a chance to resume tomorrow evening in Anaheim, without Ben Shearoot. We also hope they aren’t too distracted by the rumors that they’re linked to Claude Giroud.

You can watch the highlights of the other eight NHL games played Thursday night below.

