Released from Action Adventure Game: Tunic

adventure game tonic Created by Andrew Schuldis, It was released on March 16, 2022. It must be said that this small indie game has all the big things. Besides, we had you already chanted in 2019.

A world to explore

You play as a little fox who will have to explore a world full of dangers. Product title Venge speaks:

TUNIC is a game shrouded in mystery and intrigue. Designed to evoke classic action and adventure games, TUNIC features a heroic little fox exploring a foreign land where danger lurks around every corner. Discover unique items, new combat techniques and dark secrets as our hero fights his way through a wonderful new world.

The graphic side looks like a Zelda Link’s AwakeningBoth aesthetically and in terms of gameplay. In particular, you must solve puzzles to pass certain areas.

On the other hand, given the comments on Steam, the difficulty of the title is that some compare it to Dark Souls! So its colorful and cool, Nintendo-like graphics are pretty deceiving…you’ve been warned.

