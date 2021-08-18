The last day of the Meng Wanzhou case hearing

Defense attorneys concluded their closing arguments on Tuesday, insisting that the evidence against their client is present full of holes It does not meet the requirements for extradition.

The last day of the hearing does not mark the end of the case

Judge Heather Holmes will then be tasked with determining whether the United States has sufficient evidence to support a possible indictment at trial.

A decision could take weeks, or even months, observers believe, who stress the responsibility to craft a clear verdict on the matter.

Meng Wanzhou could also choose to appeal the decision.

Finally, under the Extradition Act, the final decision rests with Canada’s Minister of Justice, who can intervene at any time.

Meng Wanzhou was accused of lying while presenting to HSBC about Huawei’s ties to Skycom, a company that allegedly does business in Iran, putting the latter at risk of violating US sanctions against that country.

The case has received international attention since Ms Meng’s arrest in Vancouver in December 2018. Photo: CBC/Ben Nelms

Legal case against the backdrop of international tensions

The arrest of the daughter of the Huawei founder at Vancouver airport in December 2018, her detention under supervision and the lengthy judicial saga that followed, further destabilized relations between Canada and China.

Chinese authorities also arrested Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor shortly after Meng Wanzhou’s arrest, a move Ottawa sees as an act of retaliation.

Michael Spavor was recently convicted of espionage and sentenced to 11 years in prison. The fate of Mr. Kovrig is not yet known.