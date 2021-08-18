Departure from Radio Canada: Pascal Nadeau presents her version of the facts

Pascal Nadeau not retired. In an open letter published in the sun, the former president of the weekly Téléjournal, cites the reasons why she left Radio Canada after it was suspended last winter.

She writes, “I didn’t think I would finish my career so quickly, I still have so many good years to give, and I certainly couldn’t believe I would finish it this way, out the back door.”

Pascal Nadeau says in her letter that a year ago, Radio Canada received an anonymous denunciation against it. A denunciation describing it as “a collection of allegations that are false or cited entirely out of context”. This was followed by a “humiliating, painful and agonizing” investigation.

According to him, the conclusions of the report speak of allegations that are unfounded or based on partial grounds.

Listen to La Rencontre Dutrizac-Martineau on QUB Radio:

silent

Until the case is submitted to arbitration and becomes public, an experienced journalist is silent.

In her open letter, Pascal Nadeau noted that she is swimming in complete incomprehension and talking about a total “disciplinary drift” on Radio Canada.

“How can I exercise my 38-year profession in so many newsrooms, without any blemish in my file, without any warning from my superiors, and come up with this humiliating and unfair punishment?” wonders who joined Radio Canada in 1988 after hosting the TQS Bulletin in Montreal.

“I’m not perfect,” she continues. I have a personality and it can happen that I have moments of impatience. I am a complete person, frank, passionate, loyal and honest. With me we always have a good time. And then I hate injustice and lies. However, that is exactly what I encountered.”

Earlier this month, Radio Canada announced in a press release that Pascal Nadeau, who has been absent from the airwaves for several months, “recently informed the Department of Information” that she plans to “retire this fall.”