If you’re looking to get all of your Mokoko seeds in the Lost Ark, here are all the locations at the Blackrose Basement, the dungeon of the Blackrose Chapel in East Luteran.

The Lost Ark: Where do you find all the Mokoko seeds in the Rose-Noire vault?

There are a total of 1209 Mokoko Seeds in the Lost Ark and getting them all will unlock exclusive rewards you might not want to miss. Since some of them are well hidden, here is the location of all of them Rose Noir vaultdungeon in the area Black Rose Chapel to Loteran oriental.

comment : It can be impossible to get some seeds at first as you will need special spells or songs to unlock hidden paths.

All Mokoko seeds are in the Rose-Noire vault in the Lost Ark

Black Rose Cellar Seeds

Mokoko seeds can be exchanged in Mokoko Village in the area Tortwick. It allows you to get a total of 25 unique and in some cases necessary rewards for your progress.