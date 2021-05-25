The Luke Weizmann Affair | Guy A. Lepage submits an official notification to Le Journal de Montréal

Jay A. Liege that he sent an official notice on Saturday to Montreal Magazine In connection with a report on the case of Luke Weizmann where his photo appeared.

He mentioned this in an interview with Paul Arkand Tuesday morning on the 98.5 FM microphone.

Host criticized the choice magazine Last Sunday it was on air, when he made it clear that he had cut ties with Luke Weizmann, former co-producer of Everyone is talking about it.

He criticized the newspaper for publishing his picture last Friday in an article in which he published the accusations against Luke Weizmann. He is currently facing five counts, including sexual assault, touching and assaulting a person under the age of 16. The events he was allegedly accused of occurred between November 2018 and April 2021.

[…] I deplore the fact of that The Montreal Magazine I chose my picture instead of Weizmann’s, which makes it seem like it might be me who was accused of sexual assault. Jay A.

Host Everyone is talking about it Confirmed that The Montreal Magazine He removed his photo from the article after about two hours of broadcasting.