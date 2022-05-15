The Maple Leafs are still out in the first round

The Toronto Maple Leafs have done it again! They lost again in the first round of playoffs. Tampa Bay Lightning has managed to win the last two games of the series to close the books and continue to defend their title.

Things got off to a bad start for Lightning when star Brayden Point was hit by a fall. It feels sore in the groin. He will leave the game temporarily. He came back a bit in the second half, but he was clearly not at his best.

I hope it’s not too dangerous in the case of Brayden Point 😧🙏 pic.twitter.com/DzeEUoVEGI – TVA Sports (TVASports) May 14, 2022

Tampa Bay apparently wanted to do well for Point. It was Nick Paul who scored at the end of the first half to put pressure on the Leafs.

He had to do it for them. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/1uP1zbNJmP – Tampa Bay Lightning (TBLightning) May 14, 2022

Despite the pressure, the Leafs managed to equalize in the second half and the fans rushed in.

To make matters worse for Toronto, Nick Paul caught fire and scored his second goal of the match. It would be the killer blow and the Leafs conceded defeat again in the first round of qualifying.

Nicholas 🥵 pic.twitter.com/7SMrBs9EJm – Tampa Bay Lightning (TBLightning) May 15 2022

They still haven’t won a first-round series since 2004 when they beat the Ottawa Senators. They are 0-10 in matches where they can win the series, since 2018.

With such a modest playoff record for years, there should (still) be some change in the Maple Leafs organization. The team is full of talent, but seems poorly led. They will also need to find an elite goalkeeper who can play consistently. Jack Campbell has been doing the job for a long time, but he often has tough matches.

On the Lightning side, the team will face the Florida Panthers, resulting in the entire Florida Series. The two teams met last year and Tampa Bay won the championship in six games.

Max Domy and Hurricanes send Bruins on vacation

The Hurricanes took advantage of the first half to hit hard with a goal from Teofu Teravainen. The first period belongs to them.

Max Domi, who collected a assist, then scored a goal to widen the gap to two goals.

Then the Bruins try to get back into the game, but one goal isn’t enough. Max Domi scored his second goal in the match to reduce the difference to two goals. Bruins in cable.

Boston managed to score in the third game to close the gap, but it would be too late for them. Carolina qualifies for the next round.

David Pasternak scores 22 seconds before the match to make it a 1 goal match… Hurricanes -1.5 ❌pic.twitter.com/oLbryesVY7 ActionNetworkHQ May 14, 2022

At the end of the match, Patrice Bergeron stayed off the ice and hugged each of his teammates. And he raised rumors of his retirement or his departure to another team this summer. Canadian future?

extension

– Bergeron who hugs everyone. It feels like the end of his career in Boston.

Patrice Bergeron hugs the entire crew as they make their way off the ice. pic.twitter.com/dN6qOwSP11 —Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) May 14, 2022

– It’s been a very long time since Leaves has won the series.

Leves’ goal was disallowed due to a penalty kick.

No goal. intervention hole pic.twitter.com/b6n2XL3Jrt —SiriusXM NHL Network Radio (SiriusXMNHL) May 15 2022

– The crowd became unruly in Carolina.

The acoustics here are great, right? pic.twitter.com/Y88lKVwsec – Carolina Hurricanes (Canes) May 15 2022

– Leafs fans are starting to find the long haul.