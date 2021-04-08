The mask is compulsory even in the open air

Wearing a mask or face covering is now mandatory during outdoor activities among people who do not reside at the same address.

Also read: All the developments of the epidemic

Also read: The mask is mandatory in all workplaces from April 8th

The measure is part of the new restrictions announced by Prime Minister Francois Legault, at a press conference Tuesday evening, but passed unnoticed.

It affects kebikers who live in the red zone or in the orange zone.

“People who do not reside at the same address and who engage in sport or leisure activity together will have to wear a mask or face covering,” we can read on the government website.

Listen to Emmanuel Latravers’s political column on QUB Radio:

However, people who remain seated at a distance of more than 2 meters, as in the case of the garden, are exempt and can remove the face covering.

Remember that in the red and orange zone, outdoor gatherings in private homes are prohibited, with the exception of people who live alone with their dependent children.

Also see These are animals that transmit viruses to us