The Mighty Ducks will make a comeback from our childhood in a new Disney + series

We’ve spoken to you a few times already The Mighty Ducks franchise is back on Disney + Via TV series that will be revealed on March 26th on the broadcast platform.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers takes place 25 years after the third movie in our childhood trilogy (D3) as things continue for the Fifth District heroes who are now the team to conquer in the Minnesota hobbyist network.

With a new squad of youth and Lauren Graham in the spotlight, Game Changers will be returning to the formula for a new generation and we already knew Emilio Estevez would have a huge hold in the new release.

But it is not clear how or if the former players will participate. We now have this answer.

The return of the great ducks

EW.com has exclusively learned that in Episode 6 of Season 1, a meeting will be organized with several former Duck players that the cast will take in the first trilogy.

Coach Bombay (Estevez) is no longer at the helm and, for one reason or another, is now a little out of the way and running an “underground” ice rink. He informs us that Bombay did not live up to expectations after the events of the movie, and now he lives a calmer life.

On the other hand, he will rediscover the love of hockey with young people led by Lauren Graham, and during Episode 6, some players will come to the aid of this new generation.

In this episode, we will find Adam Banks (Vinny La Russo), Fulton (Eden Henson), Averman (Matt Doherty), Connie (Margareti Morrow), Jay (Garrett Henson) and Kenny Wu (Justin Wong). We’ll have an idea of ​​their lives after the movies.

On the other hand, Joshua Jackson (Charlie Conway) hasn’t been confirmed, just like Kenin Thompson as Ross Tyler. So we don’t “punch” for this comeback, but we’re not going to close the door for another season depending on the success of Game Changers.

It’s in a week and we’re really quick !!!

Via EW.com