Auto Show Month: More Surprises

He has already consulted several thousand people moisdusalondelauto.com Since the 1st of March, to show exclusive content for cars and participate in various competitions, while there are still more surprises by the 31st of March. See original capsules on new car products, discover dream cars and learn about 120+ dealers in the Greater Quebec City area. As Charles Drouin, General Manager of Salon International de l’Auto de Québec (SIAQ) explains, “Every year, more than 33% of SIAQ visitors go there and consider changing their car next year. As part of the auto show month, I express more Of 35% of visitors express their desire to change the car. There is no doubt that people love SIAQ because it allows them to shop for their car in an entertaining and enjoyable environment. “

Also take the time to sign up for the various Car Showcase Contests, which can earn you gift cards at your favorite restaurants, discounts on entertainment, car detailing gear … it has something for everyone!

The SIAQ Expo, organized by Mobilis, is one of the most important events in the Greater Quebec City area. Its economic revenue is estimated at $ 4.7 million, including $ 1.2 million for the tourism sector and 70,000 visitors, and it is Canada’s first auto show in proportion to its population.