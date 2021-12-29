The most beautiful places in the world according to science

flag | What is the most beautiful place on earth? There are many amazing places in the world, whether they are famous or not, and it is impossible to give a definitive answer. However, some places are so amazing that they deserve to be at the top of your list of destinations you want to visit.

In order to compile a list of the most beautiful places on earth, the British company cosmic, which specializes in luxury travel, recently conducted a study of more than 50 of the world’s most famous natural wonders, using unique artificial intelligence tracking technology to reveal the most eye-catching natural locations. Here are the top 10:

#1 Lac Beitou, Canada

This glacier-fed lake, located in the Canadian Rockies, has been named the world’s most attractive natural wonder, according to science. Its clear turquoise waters are all the more intimidating when compared to the rugged mountains and dark forests surrounding the beach. In addition to being in the heart of the picturesque landscape, you can engage in many activities: kayaking, fishing, hiking, camping or picnicking.

#2 Meli de Miro, Maldives

With its shallow sandy beaches and crystal blue lagoons, it’s easy to understand why this dream island destination is ranked among the ten most beautiful places on earth, according to science. Accessible only by boat, the tiny island of Meru is home to a luxury resort with a private beach perfect for alfresco dining, a water sports center, jacuzzi, and overwater villas where visitors can relax and enjoy a one-of-a-kind experience.

#3 Jurassic Coast, England

This stretch of the English coast, which stretches from Exmouth in East Devon to Studland Bay in Dorset, attracts dozens of tourists and travelers each year who come to explore the area, walk, search for fossils, and enjoy the stunning view of the English Channel and the coast. Along the UNESCO World Heritage Site you’ll find boulders preserving more than 180 million years of Earth’s history, as well as beautifully carved peaks and arches in nature, one of England’s most emblematic sites: Dordell’s Gate.

#4 Yosemite National Park, United States

Yosemite National Park in the United States is the fourth most beautiful place in the world according to science. Although it’s not the largest national park in the United States, Yosemite is a top destination for thousands of travelers due to its stunning natural beauty: gorgeous granite rock formations, gorgeous waterfalls, waterfalls, lakes, meadows, and ancient giant sequoia falls. With stunning views and breathtaking views, this place has it all, whether you are looking for a physical walk, a fun excursion or a place to relax for a swim in the woods.

#5 Lake Tekapo, New Zealand

Of the three lakes bordering the North Mackenzie Basin in New Zealand, Lake Tekapo is second in size. Feed directly from the surrounding glaciers, the lake takes on a wonderful turquoise color. In addition to enjoying the great scenery, visitors can hike, boat, swim, or fish for salmon and rainbow trout. Lake Tekapo is also one of the sunniest spots in New Zealand, with an average of 2,400 hours of sunshine per year, making it the perfect summer getaway.

#6 Niagara Falls, Canada

Made up of three different waterfalls, namely American Falls, Bridal Vale Falls and Horseshoe Falls, Niagara Falls is an amazing natural wonder that attracts more than eight million visitors every year. You can enjoy its stunning beauty up close by taking one of the boat tours that go to the base of the falls, or by flying over the site by helicopter.

#7 Snowdon, Wales

At 1,085 meters above sea level, Mount Snowdon is the highest mountain in Wales. Its rugged landscape and stunning scenery make it a hiker’s paradise. Several roads lead to the top of the mountain, with trails suitable for all levels.

#8 Puerto Princesa Underground National Park, Philippines

In the eighth place of the most beautiful places on Earth, according to science, we find the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park. A protected area in the Philippines, the park is home to exceptional biodiversity at the heart of a fascinating environment. Many describe their visit to the park as unrealistic. Travelers can paddle through the magnificent cave systems, taking in the natural beauty that surrounds them. The cave itself features rock formations that visitors can experience up close.

#9 Marble Cathedral, Chile

Marble Cathedral (also known as Caves marble) is a remarkable cave system located in Lake General Carrera, in the Andes mountains of Patagonia. This amazing geological formation is the result of the waves that have smoothed the surface of the marble rocks for more than 6,200 years, making it one of the most amazing natural beauties.

#10 El Yunque National Forest, Puerto Rico

The El Yunque National Forest ranks 10th in the ranking of the most beautiful places in the world according to science. Located in northeastern Puerto Rico, El Yunque National Forest covers more than 11,000 hectares, making it the largest piece of public land in the country. Thanks to the torrential rains that fall every year, the forest looks like a jungle, with waterfalls and rivers: the perfect home to more than 200 species of trees and plants. It is one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions, both with locals and visitors, due to its many hiking trails.

Article translated from the American Forbes magazine – author: Numa Nzesh

