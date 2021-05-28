The net income of the Canadian National Bank

The National Bank of Canada announced on Friday that it posted a net profit of $ 801 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Also read: RBC: Second-quarter net income of $ 4 billion

This is a massive increase from the same period in 2020 when net income was $ 379 million, as diluted earnings per share rose from $ 1.01 to $ 2.25 within one year.

The financial institution explains this growth by increasing revenues from most operating sectors at a time when provisions for credit losses have been cut dramatically.

NL recorded significant endowments in the second quarter of 2020 in the wake of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, income before provisions for credit losses and tax charges was $ 1.039 billion, up 14% from the previous year at $ 915 million.

“We continue to operate in an improved economic environment that is more conducive to business growth, which allowed us to continue our momentum in the first quarter,” Louis Fashion, President and CEO, commented in a press release. Canadian National Bank.