The next edition of Black Friday à la française will take place from May 4th

if it was Black Friday It is now a must in France, where merchants have been offering a French equivalent since 2018 under the name French Days. The next edition will take place from 4 to 9 May 2022.

It will therefore be possible to take advantage of various promotions in six major brands behind the operation: Boulanger, Cdiscount, Fnac Darty, La Redoute, Rue du Commerce and Showroomprivé. However, the process is also open to other merchants, both online and in-store.

However, you have to be careful and not jump on the first upgrade that comes. Here are our tips for successful shopping:

Make a list and watch the prices

Make a list of the products that interest you, in order of importance and check their current prices on online selling sites. This will tell you if you’re upgrading if you’re really getting a good deal. Do not forget to pre-register on the most important sites, this will save you from wasting time when buying.

When purchasing, keep in mind any additional costs that may add to the final invoice. Examples include delivery or installation costs, or even optional warranties.

French sites also include Marketplace-type offerings, with outside sellers who may be in France, but also abroad. Prefer France, or at worst Europe. Because for other countries, you may have problems with delivery and after-sales service.

Pay attention to the warranty

When buying, consider the warranty in case of any problems. Remember that the legal guarantee of conformity is valid for two years in the European Union, from the date of delivery of the product. Moreover, there Other types of guaranteesfor example so against inherent defects.

Finally, you can monitor social networks, for example Twitter, and subscribe to the newsletters of the most popular e-merchants to be informed of new promotions.

