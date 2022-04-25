Jay LaFleur (1951-2022): a touching tribute to an idol

Supporters of Canadians assembled today at the Bell Center dedicated the touching tribute to Guy LaFleur, to a long standing standing ovation.

“I’m not here for games, I’m really here for Jay, he was the closest to us, and Louis Maynard, 59, shot with confidence. I had no choice but to be there to say thank you, it’s like going back to a full course. »

QMI’s photo by Mario Beauregard A few hours before the clash against the Bruins, fans of Guy Lafleur lined up in front of his statue to commemorate the evening.

Even a few hours before the clash against the Boston Bruins, fans of the blonde devil lined up in front of the statue in his doll to memorialize this promised emotionally charged evening.

Many found themselves shedding tears, if not tears, during the homage dedicated to the idol. Bruins fans were even seen standing during a 10-minute roar of applause for the eternal number 10.

for a man

met many fans Newspaper He admitted that he traveled “only for the man”.

QMI’s photo by Mario Beauregard Sylvain and Marcel Savage wanted to be there this Sunday at the Bell Four Guy Center.

This is particularly the case for Marcel Savage, who at the age of 91 last summer, after his Stanley Cup final defeat to Tampa Bay, decided not to return to the Bale position, because of the effort he required.

“I said it was over. Stairs, stairs, it’s not easy to balance my age. But I had to come back for Jay, he was such a wonderful person.” “I have so many good memories thanks to him,” he said, proudly showing his jacket written across the back. “Lafleur”, signed by the legend of Sainte-Flanelle.

Sylvain Savage added, “When I told my dad that I had tickets, I have to admit that it wasn’t hard to convince him.”

QMI’s photo by Mario Beauregard This fan, holding the No. 10 shirt in her hands, looked emotional.

Ottawa, then Montreal

With Jay LaFleur as an idol since his childhood, an Ontario resident decided to travel from a thousand islands, not far from Kingston, for Saturday matches in Ottawa, then today in Montreal.

“It was above all Jay and his whole gang, Robinsons, Schats, Lemerre, who made me a fan of Canadians. I will never forget him. a hit “After coming down from the right,” John Booker said.

like family

Quebec confirmed today that a national funeral will be held for Guy Lafleur on May 3 (see details below).

“It is a well-deserved honor. […] I’m definitely going back to the Ardent Chapel, like I’ve lost a loved one,” said Louis Maynard.

state funeral

Next Tuesday May 3 at 11 am

Cathedral of Mary, Queen of the World in Montreal

ARDENT CHAPEL