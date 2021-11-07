Warner expects it to be released at the end of 2022

Harry Potter fans couldn’t help but be excited about the series’ upcoming arrival in the video game world via Hogwarts Legacy. Announced in mid-2020, the game promises to be an immersive RPG experience in which the player takes on the role of a student from a prestigious institution for teaching magic.

Like any Hogwarts student, the player will be part of one of its four houses, customizing their character to their liking, and creating all sorts of potions while learning a wide variety of spells and magic.

In the months following its announcement, Warner Bros. To the fans that the release of this game will be postponed indefinitely in order to improve its mechanics. A new statement from one of the company’s leaders predicted its possible arrival at the end of 2022.

This potential launch window was anticipated in the latest issue of Toy World magazine, which interviewed Rachel Wakley, managing director of product consumption at Warner Bros. UK and Ireland, which tackled two topics related to “Harry Potter”: the arrival of the third episode of “Fantastic Beasts” next summer and the release of “Hogwarts Legacy”.

The date of “Hogwarts Legacy” is expected “sometime in 2022,” but Wakeley noted that the game won’t be available until “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is released. It will pay off and give fans a unique way to interact with the franchise,” said Wakeley.

And in other news related to the world of Harry Potter in video games, augmented reality mobile app Wizards Unit has announced that it will shut down its services next January, starting with a server outage starting in December 2021.