The number of job vacancies in Canada exceeded one million in April

(Ottawa) Statistics Canada said Friday that job openings came to just over a million in early April, up more than 40 percent from the same time a year earlier.

According to the federal agency, Canadian employers were actively seeking to fill 1,011,100 vacancies, up 23,300 from March and 308,000 from April 2021.

The vacancy rate, which measures the number of vacancies as a proportion of all jobs, was 5.8% in April, down from 4.4% in the same month last year.

Vacancies set a record in several sectors, including construction, as the number of vacancies reached 89,900 in April, an increase of 12,000 from March and 27,200 from March 2021.

The number of vacancies reached a record number for the professional, scientific and technical services sectors. transportation and storage; finance and insurance; arts, entertainment and recreation; Real estate services, rental and leasing services.

The healthcare and social assistance sector saw a drop in vacancies to 125,200 in April from 147,500 in March, but those vacancies still showed a 21-year increase of .3% over the previous year.